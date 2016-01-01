Studio tatata. founded in 2016 by Andrea Roelofse is an Amsterdam based interior architecture studio specialised in small architecture and spatial design. The name tatata. is derived from the Buddhist philosophy Tathātā referring to the nature of reality free from conceptual elaborations and the subject–object distinction. Studio tatata. therefor has an holistic approach to architecture, designing spaces from a place of empathy and neutrality, rather than ego and force, aiming to create environments which are calming for the mind yet stimulating for the soul. Together with Andrea’s strong artistic integrity this results in projects which are intimate, sensitive and highly refined.