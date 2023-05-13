Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Studio Makin
Interieurontwerpers in Berkel and Rodenrijs
    The Park Terrace Project, Studio Makin
    The Park Terrace Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Meer ruimtes
    The Park Terrace Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Meer ruimtes
    +6
    The Park Terrace Project
    The Broad View Project, Studio Makin
    The Broad View Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Moderne eetkamers
    The Broad View Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Moderne eetkamers
    +13
    The Broad View Project
    The Chapel A Project, Studio Makin
    The Chapel A Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Meer ruimtes
    The Chapel A Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Meer ruimtes
    +34
    The Chapel A Project
    The Pastoor Project, Studio Makin
    The Pastoor Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Meer ruimtes
    The Pastoor Project, Studio Makin Studio Makin Meer ruimtes
    +39
    The Pastoor Project

    At Studio Makin, we are passionate about transforming residential spaces into havens of comfort and style. Established in 2022 and hailing from England, our design expertise combines years of experience with a fresh perspective.

    A well-designed home is more than just aesthetics; it reflects your unique lifestyle and personality. We deeply understand your aspirations and needs with personalised consultations, ensuring that every design decision aligns with your vision.

    Drawing inspiration from timeless elements and the beauty of nature, we create functional and exquisite spaces. Our meticulous attention to detail is evident in our selection of furniture, fabrics, and accessories as we strive to curate classic and tailored pieces that harmonise seamlessly with your living environment.

    At Studio Makin, we embrace a holistic approach to design. We view each project as an opportunity to transform spaces into meaningful experiences. Our commitment is to design spaces that truly resonate with you, capturing your essence and bringing your dreams to life.

    Our expertise in incorporating timeless materials, patterns, textures, and wood ensures that your home remains a timeless masterpiece, defying passing trends and evolving gracefully with your lifestyle.

    We invite you to embark on a journey with us, where creativity, functionality, and personalisation merge to create spaces you will cherish for years.

    Let Studio Makin be your trusted partner in crafting a home that celebrates your unique story.

    Diensten
    On-Site Design en E-Design
    Servicegebieden
    Zuid-Holland en Noord-Holland
    Adres
    Pastor Verburghweg 6
    2651LC Berkel and Rodenrijs
    Nederland
    +31-641116530 www.makin.studio
