EMdot Studio is hi-end design studio that offers a timeless, elegant, and luxurious interior and architectural design, and full project support on every step needed to complete a project, locally as well as worldwide. We provide international turn-key design services. Our approach to each project, big or small, starts from the same position; objectivity, respect, care and attention. We empower progress through a collaborative approach with our clients and strive to exceed expectations of the value great architecture can bring to a project. Founded by Gosia Blum.