De gele etalage
Meubels & accessoires in Amsterdam
    Vintage design fauteuils / armchairs

    De Gele Etalage is a (web)shop which offers beautiful vintage furniture,
    lighting and accessories from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Their focus is on Dutch design and Scandinavian design from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The collection is home to the furniture of Friso Kramer, Kho Liang Ie, Gijs van der Sluis, Martin Visser, Ingmar Relling, Torbjørn Afdal, and Arne Norell and brands such as UMS Pastoe, Spectrum, Gispen, Artifort, Swedes, Gelderland, de Ster, Ahrend de Cirkel, Westnofa, Göte Möbel, Topform and Knoll International. De Gele Etalage is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and run by Angela & Derko-Jan.

    Servicegebieden
    • Amsterdam
    • Scandinavian
    • Danish
    • Swedish
    • Dutch Design
    • Vintage Furniture
    • vintage design
    • Norwegian
    • Laat alle 8 servicegebieden zien
    Adres
    1086vb Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-621587940 www.degeleetalage.nl
