De Gele Etalage is a (web)shop which offers beautiful vintage furniture,

lighting and accessories from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Their focus is on Dutch design and Scandinavian design from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The collection is home to the furniture of Friso Kramer, Kho Liang Ie, Gijs van der Sluis, Martin Visser, Ingmar Relling, Torbjørn Afdal, and Arne Norell and brands such as UMS Pastoe, Spectrum, Gispen, Artifort, Swedes, Gelderland, de Ster, Ahrend de Cirkel, Westnofa, Göte Möbel, Topform and Knoll International. De Gele Etalage is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and run by Angela & Derko-Jan.