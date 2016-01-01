Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Terrecotte Europe
Architecten in Hoorn
    Handcrafted terracotta: Padania historic floors
    Handcrafted terracotta: product of passion - handmade terracotta pottery
    Handcrafted terracotta building materials for renovation and restoration
    Handcrafted terracotta: product of passion - handcrafted terracotta wall tiling
    Handcrafted terracotta: product of passion - handcrafted terracotta floor tiling
    Presenting our Collection 2016
    Terrecotte Europe specialize in providing highly qualitative handmade terracotta tiling, building materials for renovation and restoration and pottery from a selective number of Italian producers, who have a long history of producing outstanding handmade terracotta.

    We are dedicated to contributing to the architectural and designing process by presentation of designs, applications, samples and information on installation and maintenance of our natural and environmental friendly handmade product.

    Gladly taking your call (+31 6 55891231) or mail to make an appointment for presentation.

    Diensten
    • Verkoop van natuurlijke
    • ambachtelijk vervaardigde materialen
    Servicegebieden
    Hoorn
    Adres
    M. Wibautstraat 16
    1628PJ Hoorn
    Nederland
    +31-648725444 www.terrecotte-europe.com
