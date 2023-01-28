It is a studio created by me, Florencia Campanini, Argentinian interior designer and set designer, based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. It was born from the idea of ​​offering these services to those who appreciate a more humane and personalized approach.

I help you to make the bridge between what you like, your ideas and what you need to have in a nice and functional way in the space, that matches with you.

Understanding that the spaces we inhabit, and our emotions are ways of expressing who we are. Giving them attention it benefits well-being. With ¨Be your own home¨ I offer you to complete, integrate and unify these aspects from a holistic approach. Your idea, who you are, what you want to transmit reflected in space!

We achieve that with the proces of creating a Look & feel- creating the interior design idea- creating the 2D and 3D drawings for implementation- Creating a materials and products overview- Or just giving you an sfecific advise to keep going with your project!