Characteristic of my work is a transparant and powerful language of forms. In my process of design I relate parts that leads to an eventual form. This process of relating produces subtle designs because of their simplicity and transparency. On the one hand parts need each other, while at the other hand a different layer is being opened up by a humoristic questioning of the functionality of existing products. Sometimes this process leads to an engagement of cartoon nature
- Servicegebieden
- Amsterdam
- Adres
-
1098 HC Amsterdam
Nederland
www.mvos.nl