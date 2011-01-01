Flux Furniture is producent van opvouwbaar designmeubilair. De basis van alle items uit de collectie is de door Flux ontwikkelde vouwtechniek: dit simpele principe is wat de designs zo mooi, maar ook duurzaam en innovatief maakt. Flux is wereldwijd bekend geworden na de introductie van de award winnende Flux Chair in 2009. De collectie is sindsdien uitgebreid met designs als de Flux Column, Flux Pillar, Flux Coffee en de Flux Tablet Tower. De producten van het Nederlandse merk worden in ruim 40 landen verkocht.