Flux Furniture
Meubels & accessoires in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen
    Flux Chairs

    Flux Furniture is producent van opvouwbaar designmeubilair. De basis van alle items uit de collectie is de door Flux ontwikkelde vouwtechniek: dit simpele principe is wat de designs zo mooi, maar ook duurzaam en innovatief maakt. Flux is wereldwijd bekend geworden na de introductie van de award winnende Flux Chair in 2009. De collectie is sindsdien uitgebreid met designs als de Flux Column, Flux Pillar, Flux Coffee en de Flux Tablet Tower. De producten van het Nederlandse merk worden in ruim 40 landen verkocht.

    Amsterdam
    Awards
    Philips Innovation Award (Netherlands, 2009)
    New Venture Award (Netherlands, 2009)
    Grand Designs Product of the Year Award (UK, 2011)
    Accent on Design Award (USA, 2011)
    Selected by MoMa San Francisco (USA, 2011)
    Promotional Gift of the Year (Germany, 2012)
    Keizersgracht 241 BG
    1016 EA Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-208203696 www.fluxfurniture.com

    nirmala pannuri
    ongeveer 7 jaar geleden
