Workingbert
Designer producten in Utrecht
    Workingbert will provide you with new and artistic idea's for unique wall (paper) solutions.

    Using the newest techniques and possibilities of digital printing on different surfaces suited for the space and atmosphere .

    In the proces of the designing the client will have several choices and examples before we choose the best solution together. 

    Non of the finished wall pieces will be produced in exactly the same way for some else .

    They are truly  unique pieces.

    Diensten
    • wandontwerp
    • bedrukte materiaal toepassingen voor wanden
    • interieurstof ontwerp
    • dessin ontwerp
    Servicegebieden
    Utrecht
    Adres
    molenwerfhof 38
    3514 BR Utrecht
    Nederland
    +31-641314495 www.workingbert.nl
