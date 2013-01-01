Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Alexander Claessen
Designer producten in Sittard
Overzicht 5Projecten (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Scrivano, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Studeerkamer/kantoorBureaus
    Scrivano, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Studeerkamer/kantoorBureaus
    Scrivano, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Studeerkamer/kantoorBureaus
    +3
    Scrivano
    Minimalistic Bathroom, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Minimalistische badkamers
    Minimalistic Bathroom, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Minimalistische badkamers
    Minimalistic Bathroom, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Industriële badkamers
    Minimalistic Bathroom
    Art Coffee House, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Scandinavische autodealers
    Art Coffee House, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Scandinavische autodealers
    Art Coffee House, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Scandinavische autodealers
    +2
    Art Coffee House
    Tetris HangLamp, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Kantoren & winkels
    Tetris HangLamp, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Industriële woonkamers
    Tetris HangLamp, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen WoonkamerVerlichting
    Tetris HangLamp
    Il Centro, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Gang, hal & trappenhuisVerlichting
    Il Centro, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen Moderne autodealers
    Il Centro, Alexander Claessen Alexander Claessen WoonkamerVerlichting
    +1
    Il Centro

    Alexander Claessen is a young Dutch entrepreneur in Product and Interior Design.
    He did his bachelor at the Maastricht Academy of Fine Arts & Design.  And his Post Masters Degree in Design, at the Domus Academy in Milan.

    Currently he works as a product designer in The Netherlands. Driven by his Italian roots he loves to combine the Dutch typical rawness and craftmanship with the Italian aim for perfection. For cooperation: ajclaessen@gmail.com

    Diensten
    Custom made interiors and products
    Servicegebieden
    • Sittard
    • Interior Design
    • woonaccessoires
    • art
    • product design
    • concept design
    • Verlichting
    • Maastricht
    • Custom made
    • Laat alle 9 servicegebieden zien
    Awards
    • Triennale di Milano – Material Connexxion 2013. Cultureel Ondernemen Nederland – Common Knowledge 2015.
    Adres
    Parklaan 4
    6131KG Sittard
    Nederland
    +31-648655051 www.alexanderclaessen.com/#
      Add SEO element