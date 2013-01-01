Alexander Claessen is a young Dutch entrepreneur in Product and Interior Design.
He did his bachelor at the Maastricht Academy of Fine Arts & Design. And his Post Masters Degree in Design, at the Domus Academy in Milan.
Currently he works as a product designer in The Netherlands. Driven by his Italian roots he loves to combine the Dutch typical rawness and craftmanship with the Italian aim for perfection. For cooperation: ajclaessen@gmail.com
- Diensten
- Custom made interiors and products
- Servicegebieden
- Sittard
- Interior Design
- woonaccessoires
- art
- product design
- concept design
- Verlichting
- Maastricht
- Custom made
- Awards
- Triennale di Milano – Material Connexxion 2013. Cultureel Ondernemen Nederland – Common Knowledge 2015.
- Adres
-
Parklaan 4
6131KG Sittard
Nederland
+31-648655051 www.alexanderclaessen.com/#