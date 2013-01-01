Alexander Claessen is a young Dutch entrepreneur in Product and Interior Design.

He did his bachelor at the Maastricht Academy of Fine Arts & Design. And his Post Masters Degree in Design, at the Domus Academy in Milan.

Currently he works as a product designer in The Netherlands. Driven by his Italian roots he loves to combine the Dutch typical rawness and craftmanship with the Italian aim for perfection. For cooperation: ajclaessen@gmail.com