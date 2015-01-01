COFO architects was founded by Guillem Colomer in 2015 and operates from Rotterdam and Barcelona. We develop powerful concepts into clear architecture solutions through an open and creative process. Our designs respond to each specific context and local community; therefore, our architecture has no predefined style. Our ambitious designs are always realised by mobilising a Collective Force.

Diensten architectuur Servicegebieden Rotterdam Adres 3023SB Rotterdam

Nederland

+31-626409841 cofoarchitects.com