Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
COFO architects
Architecten in Rotterdam
Overzicht 1Projecten (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • M&I Apartment, COFO architects COFO architects Keukenblokken Hout Beige
    M&I Apartment, COFO architects COFO architects Mediterrane woonkamers Hout Hout
    M&I Apartment, COFO architects COFO architects Mediterrane badkamers Keramiek Blauw
    +10
    M&I Apartment
    COFO architects was founded by Guillem Colomer in 2015 and operates from Rotterdam and Barcelona. We develop powerful concepts into clear architecture solutions through an open and creative process. Our designs respond to each specific context and local community; therefore, our architecture has no predefined style. Our ambitious designs are always realised by mobilising a Collective Force.
    Diensten
    architectuur
    Servicegebieden
    Rotterdam
    Adres
    3023SB Rotterdam
    Nederland
    +31-626409841 cofoarchitects.com
      Add SEO element