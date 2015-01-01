“I focus on light because I think it is intriguing that light relates to both science and art. On one hand light is very pragmatic and fundamental in our daily lives, on the other hand light has a very strong seductive power. My fascination for optical physics and digital technology is mostly the starting point for creating my works. I believe that the manipulation of optics can cause an abstruse and therefore surprising effect on the spectator. The outcomes are not only light fixtures, but sculptures and installations as well. Therefore the context of my work can be a self initiated objects as industrial collaborations, light is always the raw material.”