Arnout Meijer Studio
Designer producten in Amsterdam
    • ​Thanks for the Planets
    Thanks for the Sun Series, Arnout Meijer Studio
    Thanks for the Sun Series
    Star Polygon lamp, Arnout Meijer Studio
    Star Polygon lamp
    Every Light Series, Arnout Meijer Studio
    Every Light Series

    “I focus on light because I think it is intriguing that light relates to both science and art. On one hand light is very pragmatic and fundamental in our daily lives, on the other hand light has a very strong seductive power. My fascination for optical physics and digital technology is mostly the starting point for creating my works. I believe that the manipulation of optics can cause an abstruse and therefore surprising effect on the spectator. The outcomes are not only light fixtures, but sculptures and installations as well. Therefore the context of my work can be a self initiated objects as industrial collaborations, light is always the raw material.”

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Witte de Withstraat 108HS
    1057ZG Amsterdam
    Nederland
    www.arnoutmeijer.nl
