Atelier Umbra
Architecten in Ouddorp
    • DUTCH HOUSE I | nl, Atelier Umbra Atelier Umbra Landelijke huizen
    DUTCH HOUSE I | nl, Atelier Umbra Atelier Umbra Villa
    DUTCH HOUSE I | nl, Atelier Umbra Atelier Umbra Scandinavische eetkamers
    +1
    DUTCH HOUSE I | nl
    DUTCH HOUSE II | nl, Atelier Umbra Atelier Umbra Moderne huizen
    DUTCH HOUSE II | nl, Atelier Umbra Atelier Umbra Moderne huizen
    DUTCH HOUSE II | nl, Atelier Umbra Atelier Umbra Moderne eetkamers
    +1
    DUTCH HOUSE II | nl

    Atelier Umbra | Architecture & Design


    Bespoke homes, holiday retreats and boltholes.


    Atelier Umbra specializes in connecting people to their surroundings through thoughtfully crafted architecture with a deep sense of place and each individual’s vision

    and practical needs.


    Founder Laura Minca designs and remodels bespoke homes, holiday retreats and boltholes in harmony with the windswept coastal dunes and wooded landscape of South Holland / Zeeland. Discover restful, welcoming living spaces, featuring a continuous dialogue of contrasts and sustainable materials, inspired by the elements outside and the timeless simple aesthetics of Scandinavian and Japanese design.



    Diensten
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Rendering and 3D Virtual Reality
    • BIM Modelling
    • 3D Printing and physical modelling
    Servicegebieden
    Zuid Holland en Ouddorp
    Adres
    Dorpstienden 12B
    3253AS Ouddorp
    Nederlandse Antillen
    +- www.atelierumbra.co
    Specialists in creating bespoke homes, holiday retreats and boltholes at one with nature and escapism and practical needs.


