Studio Frits is an architectural design studio specialized in finding creative solution for complex spatial situations. A good understanding of what a client wants is for us essential in order to create that unique custom-made solution. Therefore every new project, big or small, starts with a free 'get together' where we explore your spatial ambitions, dreams and possibilities. Sounds interesting? Then don't hesitate and make an appointment, we would love to meet you.
- Diensten
- architecture en interior
- Servicegebieden
- Amsterdam
- Adres
-
Oudeschans 47Z
1011 KW Amsterdam
Nederland
+31-682400482 www.studiofrits.nl