Makers of Sustainable Spaces
Hoveniers & tuinarchitecten in Amsterdam, Nederland
    For cities, for life, for our future. We design and create green oases in and on top of buildings! Plants are the center point of every decision we make and step we take. We make cities resilient, livable, healthy and enjoyable again. Our designs embrace indoor landscapes, rooftop gardens, greenhouses, planters and urban farming concepts. We design in a circular way to lower our footprint as much as possible.

    Diensten
    • Groene architectuur
    • landschapsarchitectuur
    • Binnenbeplanting
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam en Nederland
    Awards
    “Winner VHG Interior Landscaping 2017”, “Winner Building of the Year 2017” in the stimulating environments category
    Adres
    Haarlemmerweg 514
    1014 BL Amsterdam, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-850608065 www.moss.amsterdam
