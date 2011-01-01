Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
HandMade Industrials
Designer producten in S'Gravenhage
Overzicht 5Projecten (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Make&Mold Furniture, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens
    Make&Mold Furniture, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials WoonkamerKrukken, stoelen & zitkussens
    Make&Mold Furniture
    Happy Misfits, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Happy Misfits, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Happy Misfits
    Preserved Castings, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    Preserved Castings, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    Preserved Castings
    Make&Mold Tube vases, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    Make&Mold Tube vases, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    Make&Mold Tube vases, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials WoonkamerAccessoires & decoratie
    +2
    Make&Mold Tube vases
    Oxidation Aftermath, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Oxidation Aftermath, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials Kunst Kunstobjecten
    Oxidation Aftermath, HandMade Industrials HandMade Industrials Kunst Kunstobjecten
    +3
    Oxidation Aftermath

    Handmade Industrials

    Handmade Industrials contradict industrial standards by removing the aim of vast quantities. The studio, founded by Dutch designers Rutger de Regt (1979) and Marlies van Putten (1990), is based in The Hague and creates conceptual furniture. By using existing industrial materials in a different context, their objects reflect the contrast between industry and craft.

    Passion for materials and an inventive character is the base of all their designs. instead of a first sketch, new projects begin by discoveries made during experiments. This results in an organic design process which is not forced but reflects the character of the material. Our aim is to create objects that have an own identity, while setting up a serial production process, each piece is unique. By reclaiming industrial possibilities we create the opportunity to notice the value of materials used in our everyday life. 

    Rutger de Regt & Marlies van Putten

    Founders Rutger de Regt and Marlies van Putten met during their studies at the Royal Academy of Arts in The Hague. They share the same interest in experimental design by process based principles. While Rutger is keen on social and inventive themes, Marlies is more poetic in her work as a designer. After an invitation to create a piece for a charity design auction, Rutger de Regt invited Marlies van Putten to join the project. This was the start of the collaboration that led to the founding of HandMade Industrials.

    Rutger de Regt

    Zoetermeer, The Netherlands 1979.

    For Rutger design is experimenting with new materials by a hands-on approach. In this way he allows technique and material to engage in a dialogue wherefrom his designs come to life. His aim is to reclaim industrial production techniques to be able to produce products by setting his

    own restrictions instead of industrial.

    Marlies van Putten

    Born in Hoevelaken, The Netherlands 1990.

    A talented young designer who has a wide spectrum of design skills. Besides training in interior architecture and various crafts, she also has the ability to use these skills in a conceptual and poetic manner. While still attending the Royal Academy of Arts, she has already exhibited her work at Milan design week two years in a row and is co-founder of HandMade Industrials.

    Diensten
    Furniture design and process design
    Servicegebieden
    s'Gravenhage
    Awards
    • Nominated for Royal Academy of Fine Arts department prize (2011)
    • Nominated for Thonet Mart Stam prize (2011)
    • Happy Misfits armchair included in Vitra Design Museum collection
    Adres
    Lijsterbesstraat 61
    2563KR S'Gravenhage
    Nederland
    +31-624811504 www.handmadeindustrials.com
      Add SEO element