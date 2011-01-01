Handmade Industrials

Handmade Industrials contradict industrial standards by removing the aim of vast quantities. The studio, founded by Dutch designers Rutger de Regt (1979) and Marlies van Putten (1990), is based in The Hague and creates conceptual furniture. By using existing industrial materials in a different context, their objects reflect the contrast between industry and craft.

Passion for materials and an inventive character is the base of all their designs. instead of a first sketch, new projects begin by discoveries made during experiments. This results in an organic design process which is not forced but reflects the character of the material. Our aim is to create objects that have an own identity, while setting up a serial production process, each piece is unique. By reclaiming industrial possibilities we create the opportunity to notice the value of materials used in our everyday life.

Rutger de Regt & Marlies van Putten

Founders Rutger de Regt and Marlies van Putten met during their studies at the Royal Academy of Arts in The Hague. They share the same interest in experimental design by process based principles. While Rutger is keen on social and inventive themes, Marlies is more poetic in her work as a designer. After an invitation to create a piece for a charity design auction, Rutger de Regt invited Marlies van Putten to join the project. This was the start of the collaboration that led to the founding of HandMade Industrials.

Rutger de Regt

Zoetermeer, The Netherlands 1979.

For Rutger design is experimenting with new materials by a hands-on approach. In this way he allows technique and material to engage in a dialogue wherefrom his designs come to life. His aim is to reclaim industrial production techniques to be able to produce products by setting his

own restrictions instead of industrial.

Marlies van Putten

Born in Hoevelaken, The Netherlands 1990.

A talented young designer who has a wide spectrum of design skills. Besides training in interior architecture and various crafts, she also has the ability to use these skills in a conceptual and poetic manner. While still attending the Royal Academy of Arts, she has already exhibited her work at Milan design week two years in a row and is co-founder of HandMade Industrials.