Romain Dossou Interiors is a boutique interior architecture/design company, based in Amsterdam. With a breadth of work that spans Amsterdam, Paris, London and Sydney, RDI is uniquely placed to deliver global trend designs & concepts, elevating your home to magnificence.
Taking you on a journey throughout the design process, combining your vision with their bespoke signature style, RDI will transform your house into the home you have always desired.
- Diensten
- interior design en Binnenhuis ontwerp
- Servicegebieden
- Amsterdam en Nederland
- Adres
-
Ceintuurbaan 258
1072 Amsterdam
Nederland
+31-682330010
www.romaindossouinteriors.com