neo design studio
Architecten in Rotterdam, Nederland
Beoordelingen (0)
    Hi! This is me, Giulia!


    I am an Italian Junior Architect living in Rotterdam (The Netherlands). After 3 years of working in various offices, I am now looking for a new adventure and new skills to acquire!


    I am a creative and smiling human being and I like to be precise and organized at work. Doing yoga 🧘🏻‍♀️for two years made me a positive and calm person, so I can handle stressful situations and I can be very focused to meet the deadlines. Next to my career, I love illustrations, 3d modelling and rendering, documentaries and photography. I do love travelling and planning travels, letting out my OCD passion for organising things.

    Before losing myself in the tunnel of Architecture, I studied Languages so now I can speak 🇮🇹, 🇬🇧, 🇫🇷, 🇪🇸 and 🇳🇱. Since a few years, the decadence of ageing is hitting my body, so I started to be an active fitness woman 🤸🏻‍♀️ and going to the gym. As almost every Italian, I love food 🍝 and, of course, cooking.


    Stay tuned! ❤️

    Diensten
    • Architecture
    • Interior design
    • Renderings
    • Photoshop
    • Graphic design
    Servicegebieden
    Rotterdam en Nederland
    Adres
    3038NW Rotterdam, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-655955552 www.instagram.com/dud.arch
