Mina Abouzahra, Interior & furniture design

Abouzahra is an interior and furniture design brand where we bring together the best of different worlds. Such as handmade and industrial production, stylish and symbolic, modernism and tradition.

In combination with our self-produced furniture, vintage “Dutch design” pieces who we reupholster, and sustainable materials we aim to create an environments with a pleasant eclectic atmosphere where authenticity meets functionality and suits all scenarios of every day life.

From our Amsterdam-based studio, Mina Abouzahra regularly travels through Morocco to hunt for treasures such as unique rare objects, vintage carpets, textile and brassware. We use these items for interior project or personal shopping services for private homes, restaurants, hotels and other clients.