Kenny&amp;Mason
Keuken & sanitair -armaturen in Wommelgem, België
    Kenny&Mason offers a wide range of traditional, classic and timeless products for your kitchen and bathroom going from taps and baths to towel rails, lights and accessories. All our products are handmade in the heart of England, enquiring the greatest skills, care and craftsmanship. Therefore the highest level of quality, authenticity and service can be ensured.


    The Kenny&Mason collections can be found in the most stunning and luxurious projects ranging from exclusive hotel projects, resorts, spas and private residences all around the world. Whether you are looking for a special finish on your taps or a special design, please inform us about your project so we can support you the whole way.

    Diensten
    Bathroom and kitchen products
    Servicegebieden
    • Timeless bathroom and kitchen products
    • Wommelgem, België
    Adres
    Fortbaan 72B
    2160 Wommelgem, België
    België
    +32-33696300 www.kenny-mason.com
