Modern Solutions
Terrassen, patio's & overkappingen in Scoresby VIC, Australia
    With over a decade worth of experience, Modern Solutions has the skill required to transform any outdoor area into an attractive al fresco entertaining space. Placing emphasis on design, light, colour palettes and water flow, they work closely within their client’s time frame and budget to deliver excellent results. Working with premium Stratco building materials, Modern Solutions specialises in verandahs, pergolas, carports, and patios with a wide range of roofing finishes – including flat, gabled, curved and louvre. In addition to crafting high quality outdoor spaces, they will also liaise with the local council on behalf of their clients, taking away any undue hassle involved in obtaining plans and permits. From the first meeting with the Modern Solutions team to the final handover of the new al fresco area, this partnership will lead to the creation of a space that the whole family can enjoy.
    Diensten
    • Patios
    • Pergolas
    • Verandahs and Carports installation in Melbourne
    Servicegebieden
    Scoresby VIC en Australia
    Adres
    059/44 Lakeview Drive
    3179 Scoresby VIC, Australia
    Australië
    +61-403168727 modernsolutions.com.au
