Feng Shui Design
Feng Shui in Delft, Nederland
    Feng Shui is a philospohy of the interior arrangement that creates harmony, balance and good energy in your home. The way your home is arranged has a powerful effect on your life and your well-being. Think of colors, materials, natural light, proper arrangement of the objects within and around your home. By way of adjustments to your environment it is possible to influence your general well-being and to harmonize your house or your working space.

    Diensten
    • workshops
    • courses
    • personal consultation
    • online courses
    Servicegebieden
    Delft en Nederland
    Adres
    Waterloop
    2614XC Delft, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-610498856 www.feng-shui-design.nl/en
