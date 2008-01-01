Ik werk als commerciële fotograaf sinds 2008, zowel binnen als buiten Nederland. Mijn specialiteit is het fotograferen van interieur ontwerp, architectuur en bouwplaatsen ook van commerciele gebouwen voor bedrijven, hotels, architecten en design bureau’s.

Ook verkoop ik prints van mijn fotos naar interieurontwerpers om in hun ontwerpen combineren.

I have been working as a commercial photographer since 2008, both inside and outside the Netherlands. My specialty is photographing interior design, architecture and construction sites, including commercial buildings for companies, hotels, architects and design agencies.

I also sell prints of my photos to interior designers to combine in their designs.