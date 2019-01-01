Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
iconic design
Interieurarchitecten in Den Haag, Nederland
Overzicht 0Projecten (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (1)
Statistieken
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Statistieken
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken
Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Klik om te voltooien

    Iconic design is a boutique design studio for interior design. Experience with residences, retail & hospitality spaces. I love the classic quality with a moderne twist. Always unique with refined details... Graphic design and branding is a part of every project. I worked for brands like heineken, bols, kpmg, suitsupply, hema and fisker.

    Clients retail; eyewish, ung cosmetics, bijenkorf, thalion cosmetics, rituals, and more... Clients hospitality; conservatorium hotel, restaurant proefverlof, castell d’Emporda, café de bak, and more. Clients residences; fam thulin tzummarum, fam vd veen huizen, fam jutte bleiswijk, and more...

    Diensten
    • Interior design
    • interior styling
    • Lighting design
    • retail design
    • graphic design
    Servicegebieden
    randstad / nederland, den haag, en nederland
    Awards
    published in elle decor, residence, wallpaper magazine, eigen huis & interieur, arc next, wohnrevue, and more
    Adres
    sweelinckplein 38a
    2517GN Den Haag, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-652363763 www.iconicdesign.nl
    Colofon

    see; www.iconicdesign.nl

    Beoordelingen

    Pascal Thulin Pascal Thulin
    Bart is een designer / interieur architect pur sang! Bart is in staat om de wensen van de klant om te toveren tot een eindresultaat dat 1:1 aansluit met een uitstraling waarin de klant zich optimaal thuis voelt. Bart zijn manier van werken is persoonlijk, doortastend en hij zorgt voor een goed onderbouwing van opties om zodoende samen de juiste keuzes te kunnen maken. Het werk van Bart kenmerkt zich door tijdloosheid, elegantie, doordachte materiaalkeuzes + kleurencombinaties en een stijlvol 'thuis' gevoel. Ondertussen hebben wij meerdere projecten samen met Bart gedaan en bevelen hem van harte aan!
    ongeveer 2 jaar geleden
    Projectdatum: april 2019
    Bewerk
      Edit SEO element