BalancingWalls geeft creatief en inspirerend interieuradvies op maat gebaseerd op het klassieke Feng Shui met een hedendaagse twist.

`Eigenaares Lioba Steinkamp is gediplomeerde Feng Shui consulent met ruim 15 jaar internationale werkervaring. Zij helpt haar klanten met groot enthousiasme om van hun huis hun geheel eigen, gezellig, prachtig mooi thuis te maken. Hierbij maakt zij gebruik van zowel haar creativiteit als ook analytische inzicht in zowel ruimtelijke situaties als ook persoonlijke kwesties die een weerspiegeling vinden in de ruimte.

BalancingWalls geeft ook opleidingen in het Klassieke Feng Shui en Ruimteanalyse, zowel in het Nederlands als ook in het Engels.

-----

BalancingWalls provides creative and inspiring customized interior advice based on the classic Feng Shui with a contemporary twist.

`Owner Lioba Steinkamp is a qualified Feng Shui consultant with over 15 years of international work experience. She helps her clients with great enthusiasm to turn their house into their own, cozy, beautiful, beautiful home. Hereby she uses both her creativity and analytical insight into both architectural situations and also the personal situation (and possible question marks) of the client that is reflected in the space.

BalancingWalls also provides courses in Classical Feng Shui and Space Analysis, both in Dutch and in English.