Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
MACANDSIX
Interieurarchitecten in Amsterdam, Nederland
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Amsterdam Office & pilates studio , MACANDSIX MACANDSIX
    Amsterdam Office & pilates studio , MACANDSIX MACANDSIX
    Amsterdam Office & pilates studio , MACANDSIX MACANDSIX
    +7
    Amsterdam Office & pilates studio
    Amsterdam Loft (as featured in Elle Decoration), MACANDSIX MACANDSIX
    Amsterdam Loft (as featured in Elle Decoration), MACANDSIX MACANDSIX
    Amsterdam Loft (as featured in Elle Decoration), MACANDSIX MACANDSIX
    +7
    Amsterdam Loft (as featured in Elle Decoration)
    A multi-disciplinary design studio, offering a full service from concept to delivery.No two people are the same, and by this logic no two homes should be either. We strive to capture authenticity in each space, producing results with genuine character. Whether working towards a clean design aesthetic or a riot of colour & pattern, our natural working style is collaborative which enables us to better understand the specific wants and needs of each client, relationships are central to what we do. From full construction to finishing touches, our doors are open for interior projects, both residential & commercial.
    Diensten
    • Interior design
    • 3D
    • Floorplans
    • Styling
    • Sourcing
    • Consultation
    • Project management
    • Bespoke
    • Moodboards
    • Colour
    • FF&E
    • retail
    • visual merchandising
    • Laat alle 13 producten zien
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam en Nederland
    Adres
    Keizersgracht 74
    1015CT Amsterdam, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-614808533 www.macandsix.com
      Add SEO element