A multi-disciplinary design studio, offering a full service from concept to delivery.No two people are the same, and by this logic no two homes should be either. We strive to capture authenticity in each space, producing results with genuine character. Whether working towards a clean design aesthetic or a riot of colour & pattern, our natural working style is collaborative which enables us to better understand the specific wants and needs of each client, relationships are central to what we do. From full construction to finishing touches, our doors are open for interior projects, both residential & commercial.
- Diensten
- Interior design
- 3D
- Floorplans
- Styling
- Sourcing
- Consultation
- Project management
- Bespoke
- Moodboards
- Colour
- FF&E
- retail
- visual merchandising
- Laat alle 13 producten zien
- Servicegebieden
- Amsterdam en Nederland
- Adres
-
Keizersgracht 74
1015CT Amsterdam, Nederland
Nederland
+31-614808533 www.macandsix.com