My name is Dmitri Revyakin (3Dmitri) I am Architectural 3d visualizer, freelancer with over 12 years of experience, i am from Ukraine (Dnipro). My specialization - interior and exterior visualizations, also modeling of individual architectural projects of any complexity. I started drawing at the institute as a hobby, witch quickly turned into my professional career. For all the time i created a lot of different projects of architects and designers from different countries, mostly from Switzerland, USA, Spain, Germany and Russia.

