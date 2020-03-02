Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Cartoni Design
Eco-design in Amsterdam, Nederland
Overzicht 4Projecten (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • The A'dam standing table , Cartoni Design Cartoni Design Kantoren & winkels
    The A'dam standing table
    Side table Berlin , Cartoni Design Cartoni Design EetkamerTafels
    Side table Berlin , Cartoni Design Cartoni Design EetkamerTafels
    Side table Berlin , Cartoni Design Cartoni Design EetkamerTafels
    Side table Berlin
    Acoustic wall, Cartoni Design Cartoni Design Kantoren & winkels Wol
    Acoustic wall, Cartoni Design Cartoni Design Kantoren & winkels
    Acoustic wall, Cartoni Design Cartoni Design Kantoren & winkels
    Acoustic wall
    Milan Table , Cartoni Design Cartoni Design EetkamerTafels
    Milan Table , Cartoni Design Cartoni Design EetkamerTafels
    Milan Table , Cartoni Design Cartoni Design EetkamerTafels
    Milan Table

    At Cartoni we combine our knowledge of design and sustainability to help architects and designers create healthy and durable designs without ever losing sight of aesthetics. We believe architects and designers can create better designs if they understand what is really sustainable what components are available. We feel strongly about taking our responsibility and explaining how our work fits in a broader societal context. At Cartoni we research and source sustainable components that designers can use every day. We track these components down to the very fiber and make sure they can be used and modified according to industry standards. Always keeping in mind that these components not only have to be healthy but also need to be aesthetically pleasing and modular. By creating a simple system for these components and sharing our knowledge, we help them get ahead. Making truly better designs possible. Positive for architects, designers, society, and our own personal lives.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam en Nederland
    Adres
    Gustav Mahlerplein 1
    1082 MK Amsterdam, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-615333937 www.cartonidesign.com
      Add SEO element