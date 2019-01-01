Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

CNCPT A
Architecten in Den Haag
    CNCPT A was established in 2019 by Maja Frackowiak-Fernandez and Tjarda Roeloffs Valk. Based in The Hague, the Netherlands, we provide solutions to contemporary architectural issues in different parts of the world. Our designs range from buildings of all types and sizes, to urban planning and landscape visions, to installations and interiors. What unites them is our analytical approach to every single project we take on. In the process, we take a deep look into our clients needs and ambitions, into the urban / landscape context of the location and we weigh with great care every piece of nature we build on. Our ambition is to realise sustainable projects that not only function on their own but also activate their contexts, public spaces and communities.
    Diensten
    • Architecture solutions
    • Enginering designs
    • Future concepts
    Servicegebieden
    Den Haag
    Adres
    Javastraat 21
    2585 Den Haag
    Nederland
    +31-611519640 www.cncpt-a.com

    Beoordelingen

    Jose Luis Meseguer
    Volledige renovatie van een groot huis in Den Haag. Geweldige ervaring met hen in de ontwerpfase en na de werken. Ze hielpen ons in contact te komen met aannemers en te kiezen tussen de verschillende aanbiedingen. Ze hebben ons ook geholpen de tuin opnieuw in te richten ... altijd responsief en professioneel ... een geweldige ervaring in het algemeen.
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
    Pelayo Fernández Plaza
    Zeer gelukkige eigenaar van een van hun projecten: aandacht voor detail en grondige constructiecontrole. Minimalistisch design en grote open ruimtes. Ondersteuning bij het kiezen van de meest geschikte technologieën. Duurzaamheid van het huis staat voorop in het project.
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
    The Cloud Rave
    Het was zeer fijn om te werken met Maja en Tjarda van CNCPT A. Het ontwerp paste precies bij onze wensen en zij hebben veel technische kennis van bouw en de regelgeving. Heel erg bedankt voor alle hulp!
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
