CNCPT A was established in 2019 by Maja Frackowiak-Fernandez and Tjarda Roeloffs Valk. Based in The Hague, the Netherlands, we provide solutions to contemporary architectural issues in different parts of the world. Our designs range from buildings of all types and sizes, to urban planning and landscape visions, to installations and interiors. What unites them is our analytical approach to every single project we take on. In the process, we take a deep look into our clients needs and ambitions, into the urban / landscape context of the location and we weigh with great care every piece of nature we build on. Our ambition is to realise sustainable projects that not only function on their own but also activate their contexts, public spaces and communities.

Diensten Architecture solutions

Enginering designs

Future concepts Servicegebieden Den Haag Adres Javastraat 21

2585 Den Haag

Nederland

+31-611519640 www.cncpt-a.com