Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
studio Dave Keune
Interieurontwerpers in Oostzaan
Overzicht 4Projecten (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Royal van Lent Shipyard, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Royal van Lent Shipyard
    Design Innovation Space, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Design Innovation Space, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Design Innovation Space, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Design Innovation Space
    Pancakes Amsterdam, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers Hout Blauw
    Pancakes Amsterdam, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Pancakes Amsterdam, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Pancakes Amsterdam
    Wijnkoperij Okhuysen, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Wijnkoperij Okhuysen, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Wijnkoperij Okhuysen, studio Dave Keune studio Dave Keune Minimalistische autodealers
    Wijnkoperij Okhuysen

    Making aesthetics function: the spatial design of studio Dave Keune enhances usability and durability in the field of interior, exhibition and product design. Keune’s development of either product, interior or environmental design operates through layers of research, development and production. By applying skilled craftsmanship to the production process, he delivers high-quality results in design, function and durability. 

    Diensten
    • Interior design
    • Furniture design
    • Exhibition design
    • Realisation of interior / exhibition / furniture design
    Servicegebieden
    Nederland
    Adres
    Skoon 66
    1511HV Oostzaan
    Nederland
    +31-619864573 www.davekeune.com
      Add SEO element