KABINET VAN LOOK
Designer producten in Antwerpen
    • Sharp lines and geometric shapes often succeed in transforming interiors into the most visually striking of spaces, and Antwerp-based label Kabinet Van Look’s passion for precision and creative functionality cannot be overlooked. Led by self-taught founder Jan Van Look, the brand has been making a prominent mark on the Belgian design scene since 2010. Playfully transforming common perceptions of space and depth, the studio creates locally-made, versatile furniture and accessory pieces that aim to optimise home and work environments with eye-catching outlines and robust materials.

    Servicegebieden
    Antwerpen
    Adres
    Haantjeslei 11
    2018 Antwerpen
    België
    +32-485746452 www.kabinetvanlook.com

    Vilhjálmur Sigurðarson
    meer dan 1 jaar geleden
    Lena Wieërs
    ongeveer 5 jaar geleden
    Adam Webb
    Ik heb het geluk een Nebula-wandunit te hebben. Veruit het mooiste meubelstuk dat ik ooit heb gehad. Met de hand gemaakt en ziet eruit als kunst aan mijn muur. Ik kan zijn werk niet genoeg aanbevelen.
    meer dan 4 jaar geleden
