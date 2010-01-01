Sharp lines and geometric shapes often succeed in transforming interiors into the most visually striking of spaces, and Antwerp-based label Kabinet Van Look’s passion for precision and creative functionality cannot be overlooked. Led by self-taught founder Jan Van Look, the brand has been making a prominent mark on the Belgian design scene since 2010. Playfully transforming common perceptions of space and depth, the studio creates locally-made, versatile furniture and accessory pieces that aim to optimise home and work environments with eye-catching outlines and robust materials.