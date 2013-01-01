This is Dutch® has been designed for multifunctional storage. The Amsterdam serie cupboards can be used for storing clothes, books, toys, plates and cups. You can use them in your office to store files, or in your hall or reception area for coats and jackets. As a room divider they are a real eyecatcher. The Durgerdam cabinets look very well in baby- and kidsroom.
- Per mei 2013 is Kast van een Huis te bewonderen in het Philadelphia Museum of Art. De gevelkasten uit de serie Amsteram zijn toegevoegd aan de permanente collectie van het museum.
- Adres
-
Jonkersweg 2
7104 AB Winterswijk
Nederland
+31-623785623 www.thisisdutch.nl
This is Dutch
Jonkersweg 2
7104 AB Winterswjk
Netherlands
T. 0031 (0)6 23785623