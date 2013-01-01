Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

This is Dutch bv
Designer producten in Winterswijk
    • Kast van een Huis Amsterdam serie , This is Dutch bv This is Dutch bv KinderkamerGarderobe- & ladekasten
    Kast van een Huis Amsterdam serie , This is Dutch bv This is Dutch bv SlaapkamerGarderobe- & ladekasten
    Kast van een Huis Amsterdam serie , This is Dutch bv This is Dutch bv Moderne kinderkamers
    Kast van een Huis Amsterdam serie

    This is Dutch® has been designed for multifunctional storage. The Amsterdam serie cupboards can be used for storing clothes, books, toys, plates and cups. You can use them in your office to store files, or in your hall or reception area for coats and jackets. As a room divider they are a real eyecatcher. The Durgerdam cabinets look very well in baby- and kidsroom.

    Servicegebieden
    • Design Furniture
    • cabinets
    • sofabeds
    • Amsterdam cupboards
    • Durgerdam cabinet
    • Winterswijk
    Awards
    Per mei 2013 is Kast van een Huis te bewonderen in het Philadelphia Museum of Art. De gevelkasten uit de serie Amsteram zijn toegevoegd aan de permanente collectie van het museum.
    Adres
    Jonkersweg 2
    7104 AB Winterswijk
    Nederland
    +31-623785623 www.thisisdutch.nl
    Colofon

    This is Dutch

