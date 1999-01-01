Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

MONOLAB achitecture-urbanism
Architecten in Rotterdam
Beoordelingen (3)
Projecten

    VILLA XXX
    BODY HOUSE
    FIELD PAVILION

    Monolab is an ambitious studio for advanced research through design in urbanism, architecture, interior and product development, founded in 1999. Simplicity (mono) is linked to experiment (lab).

    Diensten
    • research
    • research-based design
    • urban design
    • architectural design
    • interior design
    • product design
    Servicegebieden
    Rotterdam
    Awards
    • - 2nd prize – Competition Regeneration of Tongyeong Dockyard, Tongyeong, Korea, 2018
    • - 2nd prize (skin) – competition Tennet Delft, 2013
    • - 3rd prize (glow) – competition Tennet Delft, 2013
    • - honorable mention – Competition Spiretec, New Dehli, 2011
    • - 2nd prize – Competition Mayor’s Residence (Burgemeester zoekt woning), Rotterdam, 2007
    • - runner up ’10 second best’ selection Body House in Gouden Piramide, governmental prize for good clientship, 2006
    • - 1st prize – in the category landscape and ecological environment of Kengarags development area at Riga, Latvia, 2006
    • - 2nd prize – in the category redevelopment of the Sarkanias Kvadrats Factory at Riga, Latvia, 2006
    • - 2nd prize – Competition Flow Polis, Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, 2006.
    • - honorable mention – Competition Parachute Pavilion, Coney Island, New York, 2005 (10 awards, 864 entries).
    • - shared1st prize – Competition Arctic Cultural Center, Hammerfest Findus Site, Norway, 2004 – in co-operation with Transform Arkitekten, Arhus, Denmark (117 entries).
    Adres
    Lange Hilleweg 235
    3073 BP Rotterdam
    Nederland
    +31-617612036 www.monolab.nl

    Beoordelingen

