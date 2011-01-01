Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

De CAMER
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen (6)
    • In 2011 Merel le Conge Kleyn started De CAMER with a purpose to break free from chain store offerings by sourcing unique, authentic and quirky pieces bursting with individuality. Her passion has grown into a fully-fledged business. To this day, we continue to treasure hunt across the world in search of unique, glamorous, eclectic, witty and rock ‘n’ roll home accessories, furniture, lighting, and art that you cannot find elsewhere. Over the past years De CAMER has focused on both residential and commercial interior decorating projects. We hope to inspire you with authenticity, color and a blend of different styles. De CAMER strives to customize every project with unique treasures, oddities, and curiosities. Whether it’s a commercial environment or a personal residence, we believe each room, space or building has a story to share with those who use it. We bring that story into our designs to honor the space with the design it deserves.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Roelof Hartstraat 16H
    1071VH Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-655348604 www.decamer.nl

    Beoordelingen

    Maarten Copper
    Onvriendelijk, levert niet zoals beloofd. Geeft de klant de schuld
    4 maanden geleden
    Ayanna Crosskill
    Absoluut gruwelijk. De winkel is open van donderdag tot zaterdag, dus ik ging met opzet op een dag dat de winkel werd geadverteerd als open, de website vermeldt ook dat hun doel is "om los te komen van het aanbod van winkelketens door unieke, authentieke en eigenzinnige stukken te kopen die barsten van individualiteit ", dus ik was opgewonden om deskundig advies te zien, aan te raken en te krijgen over de bestelling die ik op het punt stond te plaatsen. Ik kwam 's middags aan, de winkeldeur stond wagenwijd open en een dame zat aan de balie aan de telefoon, ik zei hallo, ik hoorde niets terug maar ik kon zien dat ze wist dat ik de winkel was binnengekomen (let op dat de winkelruimte is klein). Ik besloot rond te kijken in de winkel terwijl ze haar gesprek beëindigde, dit gesprek duurde minstens 10-15 minuten zonder enige bevestiging van mijn aanwezigheid, geen oogcontact, geen handgebaar om te zeggen: "Ik zal bij je zijn in een moment", niets om te impliceren dat de winkel niet open was en zeker niet eens een glimlach. Ik ging toen voor haar bureau staan, zodat ze kon zien dat ik haar hulp nodig had en dat ik niet zomaar iemand was die aan het browsen was zonder de intentie om te kopen. De dame keek me niet eens aan, ze hield haar hoofd naar beneden en krabbelde op een stuk papier. Ik begon me af te vragen of er een probleem was, dus "onderbrak" haar en vroeg of de winkel inderdaad open was, ze antwoordde "IK BEN AAN DE TELEFOON", ik zei toen dat het al een behoorlijk lange tijd was dat ik had gewacht , ze mondde toen de woorden "IK BEN OP DE F***ING TELEFOON". Ik vroeg haar of ze dacht dat dit een goede klantenservice was, natuurlijk geen antwoord, ik vroeg toen wie de eigenaar was en ze zei "IK BEN". Onnodig te zeggen dat ik dit etablissement verliet met een gevoel van walging van de manier waarop ik werd behandeld! ! Ik begrijp dat er moeilijke situaties kunnen ontstaan, misschien had u een "slechte dag", maar er zijn een miljoen manieren waarop u kunt kiezen hoe u ermee omgaat, zeker wanneer u mensen vraagt ​​om hun geld met u uit te geven mevrouw MEREL LE CONGE KLEYN.
    11 maanden geleden
    remo zamliy
    Arrogant, duur, niet klantvriendelijk en super onvriendelijk. Na het kopen van kussen bleek in zeer korte tijd een naad los te zitten. Bij het terugbrengen doodleuk te horen gekregen "ja dus" Je mag wel meer service van zo'n zaak verwachten, zeker bij een dure kussen. Hier komen we niet meer terug!
    bijna 3 jaar geleden
