White Space Studio
Interieurarchitecten in Utrecht
Beoordelingen (0)
Projecten

    • Alchemist, Nottingham, UK, White Space Studio White Space Studio Eclectische autodealers Metaal Amber / Goud
    Alchemist, Nottingham, UK, White Space Studio White Space Studio Eclectische autodealers Tegels Amber / Goud
    Alchemist, Nottingham, UK, White Space Studio White Space Studio Eclectische autodealers Metaal Amber / Goud
    Alchemist, Nottingham, UK
    Pint Shop, Cambridge, UK, White Space Studio White Space Studio Klassieke autodealers Marmer Wit
    Pint Shop, Cambridge, UK, White Space Studio White Space Studio Klassieke autodealers Hout Wit
    Pint Shop, Cambridge, UK, White Space Studio White Space Studio Klassieke autodealers Metaal Zwart
    Pint Shop, Cambridge, UK

    White Space Studio is a hands-on interior design practice with over 10 years experience. Our projects vary in scale from studio apartments to 150 cover restaurants. We tailor our resources to meet each projects unique requirements, working alongside various specialists to provide detailed project supervision throughout, both in The Netherlands and The UK.

    Diensten
    • Technical drawings
    • Interior architecture
    • Interior design and styling
    • Furniture design
    • Lighting design
    Servicegebieden
    Utrecht
    Adres
    Cesar Domelahof 23
    3544 MJ Utrecht
    Nederland
    +31-611371000 www.whitespace-studio.com
