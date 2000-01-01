Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Dandy Bathrooms by Carolien
Badkamerspeciaalzaak in Amsterdam
Overzicht 0Projecten (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (8)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken
Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium

    • Dandy Bathrooms Amsterdam is a bathroom design store at his finest! A surprising and inviting 140m2 bathroom shop with a regularly changing mix of sanitary, ceramic tiles, natural stone, accessories, design and objects. Anyone with a taste for good design will find something beautiful in our design store.

    The Dandy Bathrooms Shop in Amsterdam is owned by Carolien Deijkers who is a master in unburdening and realizing feeling. Her years of experience in the interior & sanitary world as a commercial employee, consultant and designer at, Wonen 2000 - De Kasstoor, Studio Jan des Bouvrie and Intercodam makes her a valuable hands-on sparring partner with a special feeling for colors and materials.

    Diensten
    • Advies
    • Ontwerp
    • Kleuradvies
    • Materiaaladvies
    • 3D ontwerp
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Overtoom 400h
    1054 JS Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-203415419 www.dandybathrooms.nl

    Beoordelingen

    kiki duijneveld
    Wij hebben prachtige tegels gekocht en zijn heel blij met het resultaat! Echt een aanrader voor als je op zoek bent naar een mooie badkamer! Carolien geeft goed advies en komt met goede ideeen. Wij gaan hier zeker weer naartoe voor een nieuwe badkamer!
    16 dagen geleden
    Jan-Gerrit Heijenk
    Dandy Bathrooms by Carolien is een geweldige zaak. Vanaf het moment dat je bij Carolien binnenloopt tot en met het moment van oplevering van badkamer/toilet is het een geweldige beleving. De mooiste ontwerpen in 3D komen voorbij, Carolien luistert goed naar de wensen van de klant en laat in haar ontwerpen merken dat zij snapt wat je wil. Onze recent opgeleverde badkamer en toilet zijn mooier dan wij hadden kunnen dromen dankzij Dandy Bathrooms. Ze heeft ons kennis laten maken met de mooiste materialen en kleuren, en in tegenstelling tot andere "badkamerspecialisten" heeft zij een uniek ontwerp gemaakt dat onze verwachtingen ver heeft overtroffen. Haar begeleiding is uitmuntend, tot in de kleinste details wordt alles perfect uitgevoerd. Carolien heeft een fijn team met mensen om zich heen verzameld die het werk uitstekend uitvoeren. Wij kunnen iedereen aanraden om voor een nieuwe badkamer naar Dandy Bathrooms te gaan.
    2 maanden geleden
    Caspar Walhout
    Samen met Carolien onze badkamer laten renoveren. In het process was ze flexibel, luisterde goed naar onze input, en er is uiteindelijk een prachtige badkamer uit voort gekomen! We zijn er ontzettend blij mee. Ze heeft ons ook gerefereerd naar een aannemer waar we erg blij mee waren (Leonda). Ze hebben iets moois gemaakt op basis van de ontwerpen die Carolien geleverd heeft. Kleine algemene noot: Het blijft belangrijk om zowel bij de aannemer, als in het ontwerpproces er bovenop te blijven zitten qua wensen, omdat deze partijen geen gedachten kunnen lezen!
    ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
    Alle reviews bekijken 8
      Add SEO element