Dandy Bathrooms Amsterdam is a bathroom design store at his finest! A surprising and inviting 140m2 bathroom shop with a regularly changing mix of sanitary, ceramic tiles, natural stone, accessories, design and objects. Anyone with a taste for good design will find something beautiful in our design store.

The Dandy Bathrooms Shop in Amsterdam is owned by Carolien Deijkers who is a master in unburdening and realizing feeling. Her years of experience in the interior & sanitary world as a commercial employee, consultant and designer at, Wonen 2000 - De Kasstoor, Studio Jan des Bouvrie and Intercodam makes her a valuable hands-on sparring partner with a special feeling for colors and materials.