Creative Pop Design is located in Leiden area and offers Styling consultation, Interior Design & Personal Shopper services. Take a look around your space. Is it reflecting who you are? If you would love to achieve a beautiful and cohesive interior that is functional and that reflects your vision, then together we can come up with a plan. Pick the model that best fits your needs to reclaim your space and create a design that reflects who you are.
- Diensten
- Interieurontwerp
- Interieurstyling
- interior design
- home improvement
- huis decoratie
- huis inrichting
- Servicegebieden
- Zoeterwoude
- Adres
-
Lebuinusstraat 6
2382XP Zoeterwoude
Nederland
+31-628467674 www.creativepopdesign.com