Caren Pardovitch, founder of CPID has lived in the USA, England, Spain and Portugal. Through her extensive work and travel experiences abroad, she has developed a unique and complete approach to all aspects of interior design. Inspired by nature, architecture, art and indigenous cultures, her interiors are harmonious and timeless. For her a home should be a place where one finds emotional and physical peace and harmony. An environment where the hecticness of everyday life is forgotten and energy can be recharged.

CPID specialized in turn key projects from concept to completion. Working closely with all parties involved in the design and construction process to ensure synergy of the expertise and experience of specialists in every field.We create unique, warm and personal spaces, in harmony with the architecture and based on the usage, wishes and lifestyle of the client.