Obradov Studio
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen (0)
    I like to discover and tell stories…

    In creating homes I enjoy translating your personal story into your house. Like all our lives, it will not always be matchy-matchy, symmetrical and without cracks. For me a home is a collection of old and new memories with always enough space for memories to come. That is why each of our stories is different and each home should be as well. This is alsto true for workspaces, where my experience in branding and interior merge together to translate a brand story into an office design.

    So… do you want to share your story?




    Diensten
    • Inrichting
    • indeling
    • lichtplan
    • moodboard
    • technische tekening
    • interieurontwerp
    • elektraplan
    • materiaalkeuze
    • interior design
    • casco
    • interior story
    • Heemstede
    • Amsterdam
    • Haarlem
    • Bloemendaal
    • Overveen
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam, Haarlem, en Heemstede
    Adres
    1078PD Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-643439974 obradovstudio.com
