InHouse Design
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
Beoordelingen (1)
Projecten

    Interior Design second home
    Interior Design second home
    Interior Design second home
    Interior Design second home

    A beautiful interior design, I am happy as an interior stylist. I enjoy creating a space that radiates unity. But what I particularly like? That I can do this for another.

    With InHouse Design, I focus on living or working spaces that are stylish, comfortable and functional. That design should fit your tastes, your goals and your character – whether it's private or business. InHouse Design is based in Amsterdam, but my interior advice is not tied to a location. I like to come to you. If you live in another country, we work together online.

    Diensten
    Interior designer
    Servicegebieden
    Worldwide en AMSTERDAM
    Awards
    Master of Interior Design
    Adres
    De Genestestraat 7b
    1054 AW Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-651491477 inhousedesign.nl

    Annette van de Laar
