A beautiful interior design, I am happy as an interior stylist. I enjoy creating a space that radiates unity. But what I particularly like? That I can do this for another.

With InHouse Design, I focus on living or working spaces that are stylish, comfortable and functional. That design should fit your tastes, your goals and your character – whether it's private or business. InHouse Design is based in Amsterdam, but my interior advice is not tied to a location. I like to come to you. If you live in another country, we work together online.