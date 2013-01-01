Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Enjeys
Binnentuinarchitecten in Brussel
    Urban Yvie, Enjeys
    Urban Yvie
    The ArtpopChair 2013, Enjeys
    The ArtpopChair 2013

    'I design like a writer and write like a designer.' Abbot Miller. 

    'Where I grew up, I always say that the only time I ever heard the word 'art' was if you were talking about somebody named Arthur.' Charley Harper. 

    I design with feelings. When I was younger, I was always impressed by every furniture or decorative object I saw. I can still look at design objects from a child's perspective. My design tells a story. It doesn't come out of nowhere. It has a mission. If my design can make people think, feel or imagine, then I would consider my design a success. This is how Zaha Hadid amazes me. I admire and relate to her as a designer. I was always fascinated with organic and flowing figures. I presume it might be because of the environment I grew up in. Because every time I look at what I design, I visualise the feminine form. I always write a poem or a story before I start designing. I design like a writer and write like a designer is a quote from Abbot Miller in which I can find myself. 

    'The way a man lives is essential to the work he produces. The two cannot be separated.' Lester Beall. 

    A space, an object or a furniture must have an aura. It ought to attract you, it must fascinate you and make you curious. I expect you to contemplate. These are the conditions for which I strive as a designer. During my many observations abroad, I realised that everybody has different needs and demands, which are mostly culturally related. They had one thing in common: I always observed them being around objects that had a very dominant presence and so was I. Therefore, I am not a minimalist, but I am rather a baroque type. Not because I love to exaggerate or exert this feeling, but because I like making a strong and bombastic impression. My design wants attention and wants to be seen.My 3 keywords for success are Dream – Believe – Achieve. You need a goal and believe in yourself in order to achieve that goal. It is a constant evolution, that never stops. I don't think we change as a designer, but rather correct ourselves and adapt to people's needs and demands. One thing remains the same in the end; our goal, and our work ethics. In the years to come, I will do whatever captivates and fascinates me and see where it will bring me. I'm not in it for fame or money, but I believe that if I put my passion in what I would like to do most in life, I could achieve both! There is no right or wrong experience, as long as you learn from it. 

    You are the mirror of your influences, you are an influence'. Engin Senol.

    Diensten
    Furniture Design – Interior Design Advice – Conceptual Designer
    Servicegebieden
    Belgie en Brussel
    Adres
    1030 Brussel
    België
    +32-497169099 esenol1.wixsite.com/enjeys
