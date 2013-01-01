'I design like a writer and write like a designer.' Abbot Miller.

'Where I grew up, I always say that the only time I ever heard the word 'art' was if you were talking about somebody named Arthur.' Charley Harper.

I design with feelings. When I was younger, I was always impressed by every furniture or decorative object I saw. I can still look at design objects from a child's perspective. My design tells a story. It doesn't come out of nowhere. It has a mission. If my design can make people think, feel or imagine, then I would consider my design a success. This is how Zaha Hadid amazes me. I admire and relate to her as a designer. I was always fascinated with organic and flowing figures. I presume it might be because of the environment I grew up in. Because every time I look at what I design, I visualise the feminine form. I always write a poem or a story before I start designing. I design like a writer and write like a designer is a quote from Abbot Miller in which I can find myself.

'The way a man lives is essential to the work he produces. The two cannot be separated.' Lester Beall.

A space, an object or a furniture must have an aura. It ought to attract you, it must fascinate you and make you curious. I expect you to contemplate. These are the conditions for which I strive as a designer. During my many observations abroad, I realised that everybody has different needs and demands, which are mostly culturally related. They had one thing in common: I always observed them being around objects that had a very dominant presence and so was I. Therefore, I am not a minimalist, but I am rather a baroque type. Not because I love to exaggerate or exert this feeling, but because I like making a strong and bombastic impression. My design wants attention and wants to be seen.My 3 keywords for success are Dream – Believe – Achieve. You need a goal and believe in yourself in order to achieve that goal. It is a constant evolution, that never stops. I don't think we change as a designer, but rather correct ourselves and adapt to people's needs and demands. One thing remains the same in the end; our goal, and our work ethics. In the years to come, I will do whatever captivates and fascinates me and see where it will bring me. I'm not in it for fame or money, but I believe that if I put my passion in what I would like to do most in life, I could achieve both! There is no right or wrong experience, as long as you learn from it.

You are the mirror of your influences, you are an influence'. Engin Senol.