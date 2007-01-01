INTERIOR DESIGN BY ESTER LIPSCH

Since 2007 Ester Lipsch has been responsible for high-profile projects In Interior Design both in the private- and the small business market. ESTER LIPSCH guarantees excellent quality: contemporary design with a pure and cosmopolitan style. Creative force behind studio ESTER LIPSCH is Ester Lipsch. She is technically unequalled and able to translate your desires into an interior in which your own signature is leading, combined with the comfort a specialist of an interior designer know how to add.

ESTER LIPSCH"In the meantime I have been delivering many interior projects turnkey, normal abroad but in the Netherlands my clients experience this as quite a relief. And for me it is extremely fulfilling to see someone entering the building or room, can’t believe their eyes and then starts to shine! “ It’s the ultimate crown on my work, that’s what I want to accomplish, together with you”.







