Ester Lipsch Creatief Ontwerp
Interieurarchitecten in Arnhem
    INTERIOR DESIGN BY ESTER LIPSCH

    Since 2007 Ester Lipsch has been responsible for high-profile projects In Interior Design both in the private- and the small business market. ESTER LIPSCH guarantees excellent quality: contemporary design with a pure and cosmopolitan style. Creative force behind studio ESTER LIPSCH is Ester Lipsch. She is technically unequalled and able to translate your desires into an interior in which your own signature is leading, combined with the comfort a specialist of an interior designer know how to add.

    ESTER LIPSCH"In the meantime I have been delivering many interior projects turnkey, normal abroad but in the Netherlands my clients experience this as quite a relief. And for me it is extremely fulfilling to see someone entering the building or room, can’t believe their eyes and then starts to shine! “ It’s the ultimate crown on my work, that’s what I want to accomplish, together with you”.



    Diensten
    • 2D/3D drawings
    • interioradvice
    • interieuradvies
    • lichtplan
    • interieurarchitectuur
    • lichtontwerp
    • lichtberekeningen
    Servicegebieden
    Arnhem en Nederland
    Adres
    Statenlaan 8
    6828 WE Arnhem
    Nederlandse Antillen
    +31-614288498 www.esterlipsch.nl
    Everything I think up, I can carry out. But that is not necessary, sometimes someone just wants advice and that is also possible. That’s why I always make a roadmap. In that way process as well as costs are crystal clear. After a first conversation in my studio, I get to work with a customized interior advice. This is possible for a single room, all rooms of the house or office; anything is possible. I present my advice in 2D or 3D. That way you can, as it were, genuinely walk through your house and experience how it eventually will become. Of course all products used in the presentation can be obtained from Ester Lipsch. From furniture, lighting, flooring to curtains and wall decoration.”

    Beoordelingen

    Hannah Van der Oest
    Ester is een creatief wonder én een schat!
    8 maanden geleden
    Gideon van Zwieten
    Wij zijn zeer tevreden met Ester! Ze denkt goed mee en komt met mooie creatieve ideeen. Wij raden haar dan ook zeer aan!
    8 maanden geleden
    Jannick Middelman
    Er hangt een ontzettend fijne en gezellige sfeer bij Studio Berijk! Zeker een aanrader voor advies voor je nieuwe interieur.
    meer dan 4 jaar geleden
