Ingrid van der Veen
Interieurontwerpers in Zwolle, Nederland
    Ingrid van der Veen is a boutique design studio for interior design. We specialize in hospitality spaces; hotels, restaurants, shops, residences. With a lot of passion and color we create high-profile luxury interiors for clients such as Michelin Star Restaurant De Librije.

    Design and execution of colorful functional interiors that radiate tranquility. A feast for the eyes due to the careful ratio of color, material and shape. Unique because we design, reuse and refurbish furniture, upholstery and accessories. We pull out all the stops to make a space work for you, your guests, your customers or your product.


    Diensten
    • interior design
    • interior architecture
    Servicegebieden
    • Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Costa Blanca – Spain
    • Zwolle, Nederland
    Adres
    Elburgerweg 21
    8094 PE Zwolle, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-612729692 www.ingridvanderveen.com
