ZO ingericht is a creative design studio for the business and private market. We give advice, design and project design. This way, the total supervision of a project from design to complete design and styling 3D designs and render into photo realistic presentations and we make floor plans and lighting plans. In addition to the design studio, attempts are being made to market a new Dutch design label under the name "Adeo design" where creative interior designs are designed.
- Diensten
- Advies
- ontwerp
- projectinrichting
- 3D fotorealistiche presentaties
- Servicegebieden
- Groningen
- Drenthe
- Friesland
- Overijssel
- Gelderland
- Awards
- Two A' Design Awards from a table collection
- Adres
-
Virulystraat
9716 JT Groningen
Nederland
+31-646647155 www.zoingericht.nl