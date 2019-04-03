Interior Architect / Design & Styling LaTr INTERIOR​

Met Studio LaTr combineert Feza naadloos haar natuurlijke balans en tijdloze stijl om voor haar klanten in korte tijd en budget hun eigen heiligdom te creëren. Tijd nemend om de levensstijl van haar klanten te beleven zorgt zij ervoor dat elke opdracht op maat gemaakt is. ....Hoeveel schoenen of hoge hakken heeft zij, wie kookt er thuis?..... Deze nauwgezette aandacht voor detail zorgt voor een unieke oplossing, die zowel praktisch als luxueus is, maar tegelijkertijd de atmosfeer ademt waar je je als bewoner in thuis voelt.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can expect a beautifully customized and thoughtfully tailored design for your projects and can rely on me to respect your budgets. My straightforward and organized design process lets you feel at ease throughout the entire project and allows you to focus on what you do best – because I am focused on what I do best.Partnership is a two-way street and I really believe we partner with our clients. Transparency, collaboration and quality are some of the cornerstones of our practice and we expect that our clients value the same.

I look forward to hearing you and design your next dream spaces.



