LaTr Interior
Interieurarchitecten in Diemen \ Amsterdam
    Interior Architect / Design & Styling LaTr INTERIOR​

    Met Studio LaTr combineert Feza naadloos haar natuurlijke balans en tijdloze stijl om voor haar klanten in korte tijd en budget hun eigen heiligdom te creëren. Tijd nemend om de levensstijl van haar klanten te beleven zorgt zij ervoor dat elke opdracht op maat gemaakt is. ....Hoeveel schoenen of hoge hakken heeft zij, wie kookt er thuis?..... Deze nauwgezette aandacht voor detail zorgt voor een unieke oplossing, die zowel praktisch als luxueus is, maar tegelijkertijd de atmosfeer ademt waar je je als bewoner in thuis voelt.

    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    You can expect a beautifully customized and thoughtfully tailored design for your projects and can rely on me to respect your budgets. My straightforward and organized design process lets you feel at ease throughout the entire project and allows you to focus on what you do best – because I am focused on what I do best.Partnership is a two-way street and I really believe we partner with our clients. Transparency, collaboration and quality are some of the cornerstones of our practice and we expect that our clients value the same.

    I look forward to hearing you and design your next dream spaces.


    Diensten
    • Interieur ontwerpen
    • Intérieur styling
    • Tuin Ontwerpen
    • Opmaat\ meubilair ontwerpen
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam\ Diemen en Diemen \ Amsterdam
    Adres
    Burg. Bickerstraat 43
    1111 CA Diemen \ Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-627656564 www.latr.nl

    Beoordelingen

    ozkan_demirkaya
    Feza is een echte professioneel die alles van A tot Z uitstippelt en uitvoert. Met onze nieuwbouwwoning hebben wij onze wensen en voorkeuren doorgegeven en met alle informatie is ze aan de slag gegaan. Behalve de keuken, badkamers en toiletten is alles verbouwd. Feza heeft als eerste alles tot in detail getekend voor ons: het was werkelijk spot on met onze wensen. Gedurende het project moest er wel het een en ander bijgesteld worden vanwege het kostenplaatje, maar we zijn heel blij met het eindresultaat.
    bijna 3 jaar geleden
    Projectdatum: maart 2019
    Bewerk
    Hans de Lange
    Op tijd, binnen budget en we zijn gehoord. De eigenaresse is een ervaren vrouw, die het project op een prettige en transparante manier heeft geleid. Omdat ze het binnen de tijdslijnen heeft gerealiseerd, zijn onze dubbele hypotheeklasten tot een minimum gebleven. Af en toe vroeg ik mij af of het allemaal wel goed kwam, maar uiteindelijk is ons huis uit 1960 volledig gerenoveerd en klaar voor de komende decennia. Ik ben zeer tevreden en raad Studio LaTr aan iedereen aan.
    bijna 3 jaar geleden
    Projectdatum: april 2019
    Bewerk
    Henk van der Weele
    De showroom van LaTr Interior. Hier heeft Feza van der Weele haar hoofdkantoor. In de showroom toont zij een impressie van het werk dat ze levert en wat zij met haar team kan betekenen. Vanaf het renoveren van een badkamer tot het volledig inrichten van een huis en het opbouwen van een dakkapel of aanbouw.
    3 maanden geleden
    Alle reviews bekijken 4
