fem studio
Interieurontwerpers in Amsterdam
    • Fem Studio is an Amsterdam based interior design studio.

    Fem Studio works at the intersection of print design and interior styling. Working for various international clients such as Spaces and Elle Decoration.

    In design, the studio is strongly inspired by metropolitan architecture and modernism, with a strong sense of line, structure, colour, femininity and a social twist.

    As a stylist she is not afraid to push boundaries. Mixing extraordinary colors and opposite materials to create something outstanding. Wether it’s a space or a campaign image, It’s all about creating a visual world in all it’s aspects.

    Side job: bying Art for offices, restaurants, hotels, homes etc.

    Diensten
    • Stylist
    • Public Spaces
    • Interior Design
    • Pattern Design
    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Awards
    NLXL wallpaper design award
    Adres
    1052ND Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-622864126 femstudio.nl
