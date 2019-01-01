MENA Interior Design is a starting company led by Melanie Nas. Working as a freelancer working in the different fields of interior architecture.

Started my company developing projects in The Netherlands. Moved in February 2019 to Barcelona to finish my Masters and developing even bigger projects in Spain.

Very flexible with locations and working on distance is not a problem. Making technical drawings, color and styling advise up to complete interior designs with moodboards, drawings, kitchen/ bathrooms designs, lighting plans, etc.