MENA Interior Design is a starting company led by Melanie Nas. Working as a freelancer working in the different fields of interior architecture.
Started my company developing projects in The Netherlands. Moved in February 2019 to Barcelona to finish my Masters and developing even bigger projects in Spain.
Very flexible with locations and working on distance is not a problem. Making technical drawings, color and styling advise up to complete interior designs with moodboards, drawings, kitchen/ bathrooms designs, lighting plans, etc.
- Diensten
- Technical drawings
- Color and styling advise
- Complete interior design
- Servicegebieden
- Barcelona
- Adres
-
08003 Barcelona
Nederland
+31-611667848 menainteriordesign.myportfolio.com
I always have been inspired by the designs in southern Europe, that’s why I started my Masters in Interior Architecture at ELISAVA in Barcelona, Spain in February 2019. During these studies I worked as a freelancer within the interior design industry.
My passion is combining new modern technologies and materials together with the heritage of the South of Europese arts and crafts. At MENA Interior Design they recognise the power that beauty and good design have to enhance the quality of life.