WIJ ZIJN WOHOOD

Maak kennis met Wohood! Wij ontwerpen, ontwikkelen en produceren tijdloze designproducten voor dagelijks gebruik.

"Meaningful goods for thoughtful people."

DESIGN WITH THOUGHT

Duurzaam, slim (als een uil) en betoverend. Bij Wohood zijn we altijd op zoek naar de perfecte balans tussen vakmanschap, gebruiksvriendelijkheid en design. De waardering groeit met de jaren. Echte schoonheid is blijvend...

HONEST MATERIALS

Al ons hout is afkomstig uit duurzaam gekapte Europese bossen. En ook onze overige materialen overtreffen de strengste Europese normen. Eerlijke producten, gemaakt van eerlijke materialen.

TRUE CRAFTSMANSHIP

Authentiek vakmanschap van eigen bodem. Op unieke wijze combineren wij de modernste productiemethoden met traditioneel handwerk. Onze producten worden gemaakt in eigen land. En daar zijn we trots op!

ENGLISH:

WE ARE WOHOOD

We create, develop and produce timeless products for everyday use. Products that make your life easier and bring beauty to your home.

"Meaningful goods for thoughtful people."

DESIGN WITH THOUGHT

Sustainable, smart (as an owl) and enchanting. At Wohood, we always strive for the perfect balance between design, usability and craftsmanship. From the very first sketch to the final customer, we just try to be great.

HONEST MATERIALS

All our wood comes from sustainably managed European forests. While our other materials meet and exceed the strictest European standards. Honest products made from honest materials. That's what we stand for.

TRUE CRAFTSMANSHIP

Our products are made by the best local craftsmen. They know how to combine traditional woodworking skills with state-of-the-art fine production methods. That's how timeless designs turn into products for life.