Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Bureau Fraai
Architecten in Amsterdam
Overzicht 2Projecten (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Beoordelingen (0)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • Barn Living, Bureau Fraai Bureau Fraai Moderne woonkamers Aluminium / Zink Zwart
    Barn Living, Bureau Fraai Bureau Fraai Moderne woonkamers
    Barn Living, Bureau Fraai Bureau Fraai Moderne woonkamers
    +24
    Barn Living
    Amsterdam Urban Loft, Bureau Fraai Bureau Fraai Moderne woonkamers
    Amsterdam Urban Loft, Bureau Fraai Bureau Fraai Moderne woonkamers
    Amsterdam Urban Loft, Bureau Fraai Bureau Fraai Moderne woonkamers
    +14
    Amsterdam Urban Loft

    Founded by Rikjan Scholten and Daniel Aw, Bureau Fraai aims to design and realize buildings in close collaboration with their clients and future users. The user experience is essential in their work and to achieve an optimal user satisfaction they think it’s important to involve the client as much as possible.For Bureau Fraai a successful project is not only about the concept or perfect spatial composition of a design. It’s also about rightfully embedding the project within its urban, cultural and natural environment and the conception on the smallest scale of the technical detail.As architects and product designers for their own design label Fraaiheid (together with Sjoerd Schaapveld) they have built up an extensive network and experience to be able to provide the client with the highest possible quality and the least concern on technical realization, budget and management of the project. From concept, to design and implementation. From product to building.

    Servicegebieden
    Amsterdam
    Adres
    Pieter Vlamingstraat 9
    1093 AA Amsterdam
    Nederland
    +31-203708600 www.bureaufraai.com
      Add SEO element