Founded by Rikjan Scholten and Daniel Aw, Bureau Fraai aims to design and realize buildings in close collaboration with their clients and future users. The user experience is essential in their work and to achieve an optimal user satisfaction they think it’s important to involve the client as much as possible.For Bureau Fraai a successful project is not only about the concept or perfect spatial composition of a design. It’s also about rightfully embedding the project within its urban, cultural and natural environment and the conception on the smallest scale of the technical detail.As architects and product designers for their own design label Fraaiheid (together with Sjoerd Schaapveld) they have built up an extensive network and experience to be able to provide the client with the highest possible quality and the least concern on technical realization, budget and management of the project. From concept, to design and implementation. From product to building.