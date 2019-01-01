I am Noemi Cavallero, an Interior Designer based in Rotterdam.

I specialize in the renovation of residential properties, taking care of the project in several stages; from the floor plan design to the styling plan





Here are a few sample tasks I could help you with:

- reorganizing interior wall divisions

- setting a new colour and material palette (floors, walls, ceiling and curtains)

- designing the space, including integrated elements such as closets, niches, shelves and fireplaces

- designing kitchens and bathrooms

- furnishing and / or styling

- improving the lighting plan





"I believe in a natural, functional and long lasting design which can substantially improve your daily well-being.

A harmonious aesthetic is essential to make you feel in peace with the environment. It should be comparable to nature's beauty and its influential power. The functionality of the space and its objects need to ease your daily tasks and to create new opportunities in your way of living."





Let's make it real