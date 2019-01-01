Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

想要更輕鬆體驗居家設計的話，請下載其他的免費瀏覽器。點擊圖示就行摟!

Ruimten
Professionals
Tijdschrift
DIY
Word een professional
Premium
Uitloggen
Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
Interieurontwerpers in Rotterdam, Nederland
Overzicht 9Projecten (9) 3Ideabooks (3)
Beoordelingen (3)
edit edit in admin Vraag beoordeling aan Nieuw project
Vraag beoordeling aan Profiel bewerken

Projecten

Nieuw project
  • Nu wisselen naar Premium
    • interior design, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    interior design, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    interior design, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    +1
    interior design
    outdoor living, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Balkon
    outdoor living, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Balkon
    outdoor living, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Balkon
    outdoor living
    Antwerp duplex, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Moderne woonkamers
    Antwerp duplex, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Moderne woonkamers
    Antwerp duplex, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Moderne woonkamers
    +1
    Antwerp duplex
    refurbishment project for a city apartment, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    refurbishment project for a city apartment
    S&M, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    S&M, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    S&M, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    +5
    S&M
    bathroom design, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    bathroom design, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    bathroom design, Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign Noemi Cavallero. interiordesign
    bathroom design
    Laat alle 9 projecten zien

    I am Noemi Cavallero, an Interior Designer based in Rotterdam. 

    I specialize in the renovation of residential properties, taking care of the project in several stages; from the floor plan design to the styling plan


    Here are a few sample tasks I could help you with:  

    - reorganizing interior wall divisions  

    - setting a new colour and material palette (floors, walls, ceiling and curtains)

     - designing the space, including integrated elements such as closets, niches, shelves and fireplaces 

    - designing kitchens and bathrooms 

    - furnishing and / or styling 

    - improving the lighting plan


    "I believe in a natural, functional and long lasting design which can substantially improve your daily well-being.

    A harmonious aesthetic is essential to make you feel in peace with the environment. It should be comparable to nature's beauty and its influential power. The functionality of the space and its objects need to ease your daily tasks and to create new opportunities in your way of living."


    Let's make it real

    Diensten
    Interior design
    Servicegebieden
    Rotterdam en Nederland
    Adres
    23b, Beukelsweg
    3022 Rotterdam, Nederland
    Nederland
    +31-687073987 noemicavallero.nl

    Beoordelingen

    vivilovotrico
    I found myself very well working with Noemi Cavallero when I asked her to redesign the interior of my old apartment. I found her very attentive to my needs and none of my requests was disregarded. With the choice of soft colours and the arrangement of furniture in the space available, she managed to create a seemingly bigger environment, making excellent use of both natural and artificial light. The price was very fair too, which turned the experience into optimal value for money!
    bijna 2 jaar geleden
    Projectdatum: april 2019
    Bewerk
    figueroa.zubieta
    Great service for interior renovation. The choice for the layout of my apartment and the design have improved so much my home.
    meer dan 2 jaar geleden
    Projectdatum: juni 2019
    Bewerk
    vivi lovotrico
    Ik merkte dat ik heel goed met Noemi Cavallero werkte toen ik haar vroeg om het interieur van mijn oude appartement opnieuw te ontwerpen. Ik vond haar erg alert op mijn behoeften en geen van mijn verzoeken werd genegeerd. Met de keuze van zachte kleuren en de plaatsing van meubels in de beschikbare ruimte, slaagde ze erin een schijnbaar grotere omgeving te creëren, waarbij ze uitstekend gebruik maakte van zowel natuurlijk als kunstlicht. De prijs was ook heel redelijk, waardoor de ervaring een optimale prijs-kwaliteitverhouding kreeg!
    ongeveer 2 jaar geleden
    Alle reviews bekijken 3
      Add SEO element